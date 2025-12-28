/Trump speaks with Putin by phone before meeting Zelensky, to call again after talks

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he spoke by phone with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, ahead of his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at Mar-a-Lago, where they will discuss a revised 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war with Russia. He wrote on Truth Social, “I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin said that Putin and Trump will speak again by phone after the US leader’s meeting with Zelenksy.

Trump did not share more about his conversation with the Russian leader, but Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov revealed details of the call. The phone call was organised at Trump's initiative, as he wanted to discuss several issues with Putin before his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, reported RIA Novosti.

The conversation lasted one hour and 15 minutes and was friendly, benevolent, and businesslike in nature.

Ushakov said the presidents share similar views that a temporary ceasefire under the pretext of a referendum will only prolong the conflict.

Trump stated that he was convinced of Russia’s desire for a political and diplomatic resolution to the situation.

Putin agreed with Trump’s proposal to continue work on a settlement within the framework of two specially created working groups: one on security and one on economic issues. The leaders agreed to talk after Trump’s meeting with Zelensky.

It was the ninth phone call between the two leaders since the start of Trump’s second term. Their previous and longest conversation took place on October 16. The Russian president emphasized Moscow’s commitment to a diplomatic solution.

A TASS report cited Ushakov as saying that Trump stressed the need to end the war as quickly as possible, but both leaders share similar views that a temporary truce would only prolong the conflict.

The US President carefully listened to the Russian assessments of the prospects for reaching agreements.

Trump spoke of the impressive prospects for economic cooperation between the US and Russia if the conflict in Ukraine ends after the leaders exchanged New Year’s greetings and wished happiness to the peoples of Russia and the United States.