/Europe, EU ‘main obstacles to peace’ in Russia-Ukraine talks: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview that Europe has been the main obstacle to peace amid its war in Ukraine since President Donald Trump returned to office earlier this year. In an interview with state-run media TASS published on Sunday, the foreign minister praised Trump and sought to blame the Europeans for slow progress on peace talks to end the war with Ukraine.

“After a new administration came to power in the United States, Europe and the European Union emerged as the main obstacles to peace. They are making no secret of the fact that they are getting ready to fight it out with Russia on the battlefield,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister’s remarks assume significance as they come amid a renewed push to bring the war in Ukraine to an end and ahead of Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida on Sunday.

Lavrov further said that Russia appreciates Trump’s efforts.

“Russia appreciates efforts by President of the United States Donald Trump and his team to achieve a peace settlement. We are committed to continuing to work with the American negotiators to devise lasting agreements for addressing the conflict’s root causes,” he said.

As per reports, in the meeting on Sunday, the Ukrainian president is expected to present a revised 20-point peace plan, which reportedly outlines a plan to have Russian forces withdraw from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions and build an $800 billion fund for post-war recovery efforts.

However, in an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump downplayed Zelensky’s sense of optimism about the meeting, saying, that the Ukrainian leader “doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Trump on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, as talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war advance. It will be the fifth time Zelensky has travelled to meet Trump in the US.