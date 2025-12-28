/Young woman’s body found in Noida dumping yard with hands and feet tied, face burnt

Noida police launched a murder investigation after a body of a young woman was recovered from a garbage dumping yard in Sector 142 on Saturday (Dec 27). The deceased, believed to be around 25 years of age, was found under a heap of garbage stuffed into a bag with hands and feet tied and visible burnt marks on the face, with authorities suspecting that the victim was murdered elsewhere, and her body was later dumped at the site.

The incident came to light on Saturday after a few young men found a bag lying at the dumping yard in Sector 142, when they visited the site to collect the garbage and were shocked to find a body inside the bag after they opened it. They immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Sector 142 Police Station, accompanied by Forensic experts, reached the spot and launched a murder probe into the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Additional DCP Santosh Kumar said the Woman's age appears to be between 22 to 25 years, while her identity has not yet been established. An investigation has been ordered into the case. “Police teams immediately reached the spot. The forensic team also carried out the necessary examination. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a team has been formed to establish the woman’s identity. Further legal action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and cross-checking missing persons’ records as part of the investigation. They added that all possible angles are being examined.

