/PM Modi praises Indian Women's team for ODI World Cup success, says 'daughters of Bharat created history'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was full of praise for the World Cup-winning women’s team after they lifted a maiden title in 2025 November. The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had a memorable outing during the tournament as they beat South Africa in the final at the D.Y.Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of the latest program of the prime minister’s feature show, ‘Maan ki Baat’, Modi expressed great admiration for the women’s side.

PM Modi praises women’s side

"2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup,” Modi said while addressing the nation in the 129th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A feat that could reshape Indian women’s sports, Harmanpreet Kaur was at the centre of attention when ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented her with the World Cup trophy on November 2. However, it was her Lionel Messi-like celebration that caught everyone’s eyes.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Having taken the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India won the final by 52 runs and thus became the new world champions. India also became just the fourth team in women’s contingent to win the World Cup, a feat only achieved by Australia, England and New Zealand.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Once the trophy was presented to Harmanpreet, she danced her way to the podium, where other team members were already present. Her march was similar to Lionel Messi, who had helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

PM Modi also congratulated the Indian women’s team after they had won the title in November.