/‘A lot can be decided before the New Year’: Zelensky lands in Florida for Trump peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Miami airport for his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the latest 20-point peace plan. Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky expressed optimism and hoped for some result before the new year. “These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year,” Zelensky said in a post on the social platform X early on Sunday, hours before his meeting in Florida. “We are doing everything toward this, but whether decisions will be made depends on our partners—those who help Ukraine, and those who put pressure on Russia so that Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression,” he continued.

Zelensky said Russia launched more than 2,100 attack drones, approximately 800 guided aerial bombs and 94 missiles this week.

He said Ukrainian first responders are working to address the attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure, “but it is just as important that sanctions against Russia work, that all forms of political pressure for its aggression are applied, that Ukraine receives air defence missiles, and that we all finalize the formats of steps that will end this war and guarantee security.”

“These are exactly the steps we will be discussing with our partners today,” he continued.

Zelensky and Trump will hold a phone call with European leaders during their meeting in Florida, said a Reuters report, citing a spokesperson for the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky said he has held a “detailed” phone call with the UK PM Keir Starmer. “We discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump, as well as all our contacts with European partners,” he wrote on X, saying he very much values the support from the UK.

“I informed him on the situation on the frontline and on the consequences of Russian strikes.”

The UK has been one of the leading donors to Ukraine, alongside the US and Germany, and has provided lots of military equipment, including tanks, air defence systems and artillery to help in the fight against Russia.