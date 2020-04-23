Trump signs executive order to suspend immigration to US for 60 days

President Trump signed an executive order banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, saying he was doing so to protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the US and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

"In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told a press conference.

"Without intervention, the United States faces a potentially protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment," the presidential order read.

Trump has already made restrictions on immigration -- both legal and illegal -- a cornerstone of his nationalist "America First" presidency. The dramatic-sounding but ultimately limited new ban is expected to fuel his bid for a second term in November.

Trump said the order initially would last for 60 days and could be renewed for the same period or longer, and that a second immigration-focused order was under consideration.

