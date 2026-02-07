/Trump signals progress in Iran talks but ominously warns of 'steep' consequences

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 6) said that his team held "very good talks" with the Iranians during an indirect dialogue in Oman. The POTUS also said that the two sides would meet again early next week." This comes even as America announced fresh sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports.
'Very good talks'
Talking to reporters onboard the Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said, "We likewise had very good talks on Iran."
"We're going to meet again early next week," he said. However, he ominously added that Iran will face "very steep" consequences without a deal. "If they don't make a deal, the consequences are very steep."
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran's delegation, said that the talks "focused exclusively" on the Iranian nuclear programme. This programme, the West believes, is aimed at making an atomic bomb. However, Iran counters and insists it is peaceful.
"In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged, and the views of the other side were shared with us," Araghchi told Iranian state TV. He noted that the two sides had "agreed to continue negotiations."
Iran won't give up on enriching uranium
Talking to Reuters, a regional diplomat briefed by Iran on Friday said insisted that the Islamic Republic would not budge on its right to enrich uranium inside Iran. However, the nation was willing to discuss the "level and purity" of enrichment or a regional consortium, said the diplomat adding that Tehran believed the US negotiators "seemed to understand Iran’s stance on the enrichment … and they showed flexibility about Tehran’s demands."