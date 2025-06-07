/Trump sends 'wish him well' message for Elon Musk after breakup: Tesla boss gives one-word response

The bromance between US President Donald Trump and tech giant Elon Musk has ended and this breakup is proving to be chaotic. On Saturday (June 7), onboard Air Force One, Trump wished Musk well while answering questions from reporters. Musk responded with a one-word post on X as Trump also said that he would look into the government contracts held by Musk.

“Honestly, I am so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran, working on so many…I’m not thinking about Elon. I just wish him well," Trump said. Responding to a video of Trump's comments, Musk wrote on X, “Likewise.”

When asked if the Trump administration would cancel the government contracts held by Elon Musk amid the feud, the US president said, "We'll take a look at everything. He's got a lot of money. He gets a lot of subsidy, so we'll take a look at that only if it's fair for him and for the country. I would certainly think about it yeah but it has to be fair."

Elon Musk wrote on X saying “fair enough” to his comments.

Trump was also asked what is he going to do with Tesla. The US president said, “I haven’t thought about it. I mean, I hope he does well with Tesla.”

Trump-Musk breakup

From 'Epstein files' to ‘such ingratitude’, Elon Musk has threatened to expose Trump and has claimed that Trump would have lost the presidential polls without him. He has revealed that Trump's name is mentioned in ‘Epstein files’ and has called for a new political party in America.

In response, the US president has called Musk ‘CRAZY’ and expressed his 'disappointment' over his stance on the tax spending bill. He also said that Musk ‘has lost his mind’ and he wouldn’t speak to the Tesla boss. As things get bitter, major questions arise about Musk's government contracts, his immigration status, and whether Trump will take harsher action against his X onslaught.

The major reason for the fallout between Musk and Trump is the tax spending bill, which Trump calls “big and beautiful”, while Musk says it is “big and ugly.” The bill includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending and Musk claims that it would raise the national debt significantly. Musk took aim at the bill as “massive, outrageous, pork-filled…a disgusting abomination” that would “massively increase” the budget deficit. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”