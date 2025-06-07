Trump-Musk feud: Trump's proposed budget bill at the heart of Trump-Musk standoff

A public feud has erupted between Donald Trump and Elon Musk over Trump's proposed budget bill, known as the "Big Beautiful Bill." Musk has criticized the bill, calling it the "Big Ugly Bill," and claims it will increase the national debt by up to $2.5 trillion. Trump has brushed aside Musk's concerns, defending the bill's tax cuts.