/Trump says Iran talks happening 'right now,' declares 'war won' as Tehran ‘talking sense’

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (March 24) that negotiations with Iran to end the ongoing Middle East war are underway “right now,” adding that Tehran wants a deal “so badly.” “We're in negotiations right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, noting that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are involved in the discussions.

Trump also claimed that Iran had offered a “very big present” linked to oil and gas, without sharing specifics, saying it had strengthened his confidence in Tehran’s leadership. “It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. After Trump’s remarks, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the role of military force in diplomacy. “We negotiate with bombs,” he said, adding that “never in history” has a modern military force such as Iran’s been so quickly “obliterated”.

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Speaking at the White House, Trump praised Gulf allies, calling the United Arab Emirates “excellent” and Qatar “great”.

Asked about the prospects for peace, Trump struck an optimistic tone, saying: “This war has been won”. He also reiterated his claim that Iran has agreed it will never develop a nuclear weapon. When asked about contacts within Iran, Trump said: “We killed all their leadership, and then they met to choose new leaders and we killed all of them.”

“Now we have a new group... let's see how they turn out.” Trump further said that US-Israeli strikes had led to “regime change,” while adding a note of caution: “I don't trust anybody”.