/Is US preparing for war? Pentagon reportedly planning deployment of 3,000 82nd Airborne Division troops amid rising Iran tensions

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy roughly 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Epic Fury, according to a report by the The Wall Street Journal. Two US officials said a formal deployment order is expected to be issued later on Tuesday (March 24). However, the order does not indicate that Donald Trump has decided to send ground forces into Iran, instead outlining possible future military options.

Officials added that the deployment would include the division’s combat brigade along with its headquarters unit. Known for rapid response, the 82nd Airborne can mobilize around 3,000 troops globally within 18 hours, and achieved deployment in just 10 hours in 2020. The development follows the recent cancellation of a major training exercise for the division, which had already fueled speculation about a potential Middle East deployment.

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The move highlights rising concern in Washington about how the conflict is evolving, even as the Trump administration continues to indicate that diplomatic channels with Tehran remain open. If carried out, the deployment would mark a significant escalation in the US military posture in the Middle East, strengthening both deterrence and operational readiness as tensions with Iran intensify.

Earlier, US Army officials called off a major training exercise involving the headquarters of an elite paratrooper unit, prompting speculation within the Defense Department that the troops may soon be deployed to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. The 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Bragg, includes a brigade combat team of about 4,000 to 5,000 soldiers that can deploy within 18 hours.

The unit is trained for a wide range of missions, such as securing airfields and key infrastructure, reinforcing US embassies, and assisting with emergency evacuations. Its headquarters staff is responsible for planning and coordinating these operations.