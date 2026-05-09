/Trump says expecting Iran's response to his latest peace proposal 'tonight,' after US strikes Iranian tankers in Gulf of Oman

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 8) told reporters that he was expecting a letter from Iran on his latest peace proposal "tonight." The POTUS's statement comes as the Middle East conflict lurched through another volatile Friday, with a US fighter jet disabling two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman. "I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes," Trump said, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Rome, expressed hope that Iran's response would be "a serious offer."
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US strikes Iranian tankers
A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet used precision munitions on two Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the gateway to the vital Strait of Hormuz, to prevent them from continuing toward Iran, US Central Command said. Iran's military, meanwhile, said that its navy had "responded to the violation of the ceasefire and to American terrorism with strikes," before adding that "the clashes have now ceased."
Iran accuses the US of ceasefire violations
Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeed Iravani, in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council, has accused Washington of ceasefire violations. Iran's foreign ministry said the US proposal on extending the truce was still "under review."
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On the diplomatic side, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss the Pakistani-led effort to broker a permanent settlement.
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Oil slick off Kharg Island
Satellite imagery shows an oil slick spreading off the coast of Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export terminal, covering more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres) according to global monitor Orbital EOS. The cause of the apparent spill was not immediately clear.
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