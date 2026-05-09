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Trump says expecting Iran's response to his latest peace proposal 'tonight,' after US strikes Iranian tankers in Gulf of Oman

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 09, 2026, 06:48 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 06:48 IST
Trump says expecting Iran's response to his latest peace proposal 'tonight,' after US strikes Iranian tankers in Gulf of Oman

Trump says Iran peace offer coming after latest US-Iran Gulf clash Photograph: (AI-Generated image)

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Trump says he expects Iran’s response to his latest peace proposal “tonight,” even as US forces struck two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman in another sign of how diplomacy and confrontation remain tightly intertwined.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 8) told reporters that he was expecting a letter from Iran on his latest peace proposal "tonight." The POTUS's statement comes as the Middle East conflict lurched through another volatile Friday, with a US fighter jet disabling two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman. "I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes," Trump said, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Rome, expressed hope that Iran's response would be "a serious offer."

Also read | Missiles and deals at the same time? US-Iran war and peace dichotomy explained through history

US strikes Iranian tankers

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A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet used precision munitions on two Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the gateway to the vital Strait of Hormuz, to prevent them from continuing toward Iran, US Central Command said. Iran's military, meanwhile, said that its navy had "responded to the violation of the ceasefire and to American terrorism with strikes," before adding that "the clashes have now ceased."

Iran accuses the US of ceasefire violations

Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeed Iravani, in a letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council, has accused Washington of ceasefire violations. Iran's foreign ministry said the US proposal on extending the truce was still "under review."

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On the diplomatic side, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss the Pakistani-led effort to broker a permanent settlement.

Also read | 'Why speak in English?': Pakistan's bizarre meltdown over India's Operation Sindoor press conference goes VIRAL | WATCH

Oil slick off Kharg Island

Satellite imagery shows an oil slick spreading off the coast of Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export terminal, covering more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres) according to global monitor Orbital EOS. The cause of the apparent spill was not immediately clear.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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