/Trump says Epstein birthday letter a ‘dead issue’, denies he wrote it

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to discuss the letter allegedly written by him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that House Democrats released on Monday, calling it a “dead issue” and denied that he wrote it. “I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue,” Trump told NBC News in a phone call Tuesday morning. “I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue.” He declined to discuss the issue any further.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee posted on X an image of a lewd note Trump allegedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday. The letter was part of documents released on Monday, which stemmed from a subpoena the GOP-led committee sent to Epstein’s estate

Trump has denied that he wrote the letter. White House officials also dismissed it on Monday, arguing that the signature did not match the president’s current signature. Earlier instances of the president’s signature, though, appear similar to the signature on the letter.

The letter, which was allegedly sent in 2003, was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Trump sued the Journal’s parent company, publisher, and two reporters for defamation in July, but the newspaper has said it stands by its reporting.

The letter depicts the outline of a naked woman with Trump’s first name signed in the pubic area. The note lays out a conversation between Trump and Epstein, with Trump saying, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

The letter concludes with a depiction of Trump saying, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The Epstein issue has rocked Washington for months, leading to a divide among Republicans who typically unitedly back the White House’s messaging. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the story, even though some of his MAGA allies continue to push for transparency.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including a 2003 “birthday book” in which Trump was alleged to have sent a lewd letter to the disgraced financier.

Democratic lawmakers and a handful of their Republican counterparts are working to collect signatures that could ultimately force a vote over whether the Justice Department has to release more Epstein files.