/Trump’s son for president next? Eric Trump hints at White House run, says it would ‘be easy’

Eric Trump has suggested that he, or another member of the Trump family, could run for president in the future, saying the road to the White House would be an “easy one” if he chose to take it.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the 41-year-old, who currently serves as co-executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said the main issue wasn’t whether he could win, but whether he wanted to subject his family to the personal cost.

“The real question is: ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?’ … Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived?” he said.

“You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it. And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

Politics might run in the family

Unlike his siblings, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump, Eric has largely stayed out of the political spotlight. He has focused instead on the family’s business empire since his father first entered the White House in 2017.

However, he admitted he’s kept a close watch on politics and said he’s not impressed by many of the people in office. “I’ve found myself wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I’ve seen. I think I could do the job very effectively,” he said.

When asked whether the 2024 election would be the last time a Trump name appeared on the ballot, he left the door open. “I don’t know … Time will tell. But there are more people than just me,” he added. Still, he acknowledged the toll public life has taken on his family.

“The question is, do you want to do it? And do you want to subject the people that you love to the brutality of this system? And I’m not sure if I can answer that question yet,” Eric said.

“We didn’t profit from politics,” says Eric Trump

Eric Trump also addressed long-standing accusations that the Trump family has used politics for personal profit. “If there’s one family that hasn’t profited off politics, it’s the Trump family,” he said. He argued that the presidency had actually cost the family.

“In fact, I would sit there and say that we [would have] had many more zeros behind our name had my father not run in the first place. The opportunity cost, the legal cost, the toll it’s taken on our family has been astronomical,” Trump said.