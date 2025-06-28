/Was Khamenei left out of Iran-Israel ceasefire? Report claims Tehran agreed to Trump's offer without consulting Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not involved in approving the recent ceasefire agreement with Israel, according to a report by Iran International. The truce, reportedly proposed by US President Donald Trump, was approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and President Masoud Pezeshkian without consulting Khamenei.

A source close to the deliberations told Iran International that the council had intended to respond quickly to the American offer. However, at the time, Khamenei could not be reached. The ceasefire decision was taken and conveyed without his knowledge.

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday (Jun 28) slammed US President Donald Trump for his "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments about Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump, in a social media post, claimed that he had saved Khamenei from being assassinated, only to be met, in his view, with "ingratitude". Trump's latest comments, posted on his Truth Social platform, he claimed he knew the exact location of Khamenei during the US strikes and had prevented both Israeli and US forces from taking action against the Iranian supreme leader.

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH," Trump wrote in all caps, adding that Khamenei "does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'."

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” Trump added, exhorting Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Slamming Trump, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X said that if the President of the United States (POTUS) was "genuine" about wanting a deal, he should "put aside" his "disrespectful and unacceptable tone".

On Thursday (June 26), Khamenei delivered his first public address since the truce took effect. In a televised message, he claimed victory over Israel and said the United States had “gained nothing”.

“The Zionist regime, with all its noise and claims, was nearly brought to its knees. The United States gained nothing and received a harsh slap in return,” he said.

