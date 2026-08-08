Todd Blanche was confirmed as US attorney general on Saturday (Aug 8) after a razor-thin Senate vote that put him in charge of the Justice Department despite unified Democratic opposition and unease among a handful of Republicans. Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer and had been acting attorney general in recent months, was confirmed by a 50-49 vote. Republicans hold a slim Senate majority, and the nomination passed despite opposition from Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who joined Democrats in voting against him.

Following his confirmation, Blanche thanked Trump for the appointment and expressed gratitude to the Senate. In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me to lead the Department of Justice as our great nation’s 88th Attorney General. I am grateful to the Senate for staying late to complete this process.”

“To the dedicated public servants of the Department of Justice, thank you for your work each day to uphold the law and keep our country safe,” he added.

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The confirmation gives Trump a loyal ally at the helm of the Justice Department at a time when the administration has faced sustained criticism over the role of federal law enforcement. Democrats argued that Blanche’s close personal and professional relationship with the president raised serious concerns about the department’s independence.

Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said earlier this week that the attorney general should serve the public rather than the president, accusing Blanche of continuing to act as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Blanche’s nomination also drew scrutiny from within Republican ranks. Concerns had emerged over proposals linked to a fund for alleged victims of politicised prosecutions and a tax-related arrangement involving Trump and his business interests. Those concerns eased after Blanche withdrew the proposed fund and limited the tax agreement to past filings.