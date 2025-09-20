Google Preferred

Trump says Republican Party ‘badly needs a convention’ ahead of 2026 midterms

Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 17:31 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 18:01 IST
US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024 Photograph: (AFP)

Donald Trump hints at a Republican Party convention to energise the GOP, address health concerns, and secure support for the 2026 midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, said ‘Republican Party badly needs a convention’ before the 2026 midterm election. However, he did not specify when and where the convention will be held. This is the second time this week that Trump has posted about the Republican Party convention. Earlier on Tuesday, he said that he will hold a Republican party convention next year to showcase his achievements.

Trump initially wanted to conduct the convention earlier this year. The GOP national convention is usually held the year of the election. The convention's primary purpose is to consolidate the MAGA support by showcasing the legislative achievements. The Republican Party wants to maintain the slim 53-47 advantage in the Senate and 219-213 majority in the House. Usually, these conventions are used to announce Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates.

Why does the Republican need a convention?

President Donald Trump, at 79, has had speculations around his health. Questions have been raised about his ability to conduct due diligence. While the convention is a move to energise the Republican party, there have been questions around a possible replacement for Trump. The recent revitalisation of the Epstein fiasco has shown some cracks among the Republicans. In early September, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the Epstein Survivors on Capitol Hill, demanding full disclosure of all files associated with the investigation. Her position aligns with the Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, who have introduced the Epstein List Transparency Act. Trump wants to hold on to a congressional majority to fulfil his legislative agenda.

Usually held quadrennially, the convention is a spectacle, but an unprecedented one due to its unusual timings. So it is a culmination of multiple factors, like to reenergise the GOP support base, address potential health-related issues, and perhaps push the Vice President JD Vance into a more prominent role.

