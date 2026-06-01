/'Does he have...': Trump questions JD Vance's ability to lead MAGA after him - Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly has questioned if Vice President JD Vance would be able to take forward the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. The report cited conversations with aides and allies and claimed that Trump seemed unsure about Vance's political future. This comes even as Trump involves him in major decisions of his administrations and positions him as a leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2028. Moreover, the report claimed that Trump has reportedly been conducting informal polls among allies, asking whether they would prefer Vance or US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the future leader of the Republican Party.

What the report claimed?

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The report appeared in the New York Times. According to the report, Trump often interjects with a question about his vice president: Does JD Vance have what it takes to go all the way? He then expresses that he has his doubts. Trump has reportedly compared the vice president's performance with his own political achievements. According to the report, Trump has argued that Vance would not have won his Ohio Senate race without his endorsement. He has also reportedly criticised Vance over the number of vacations he takes, his social media interactions, and his tendency to engage in public arguments with critics. The report further stated that Trump has repeatedly referenced Vance's initial opposition to military action against Iran and questioned the outcome of a Pakistan diplomatic mission led by the vice president.