/Trump shares AI-image of himself on Mount Rushmore, sparks rumour

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image of Mount Rushmore with his sculpture added with other US leaders. In his Truth Social platform, the US leader appears alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln — the four presidents carved into the granite monument in South Dakota. Trump shared the post without adding any comment.

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What is Mount Rushmore?

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota. It features the 60-foot-tall faces of four US presidents—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—designed to symbolize the nation's founding, expansion, development, and preservation. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum selected these four specific leaders to represent the first 150 years of the history of the US. George Washington represents the foundation of the nation and the struggle for independence. Thomas Jefferson represents the expansion. Theodore Roosevelt represents the development of the country and its emergence as a global power. Abraham Lincoln represents the preservation during Civil War.

Trump wants his sculpture Mount Rushmore