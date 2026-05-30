/Trump hits out at judge who ordered removal of his name from Kennedy Center

After a federal judge on Friday blocked the Kennedy Center from temporarily shutting for renovation and the removal of President Donald Trump's name from prestigious Washington, DC venue, Trump criticised the decision on social media. Taking to Truth Social on Saturday (May 30) he talked about how the Kennedy Center needed an urgent renovation and the court's decision has stopped it from becoming one of the "Finest anywhere in the World."

Hitting out at the judge Trump said, “Can you imagine? A Barack Hussein Obama Judge named Christopher Cooper has stopped a magnificent structural and aesthetic rebuilding of The Trump Kennedy Center where Millions of Dollars of material, marble, furniture, steel, air conditioning, heating, and so much else was ordered, or soon to be ordered, with the end result being a structure that would no longer be in a potential state of collapse, rusted, rotted, and rat and bug infested, to one that would be the Finest anywhere in the World.”

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Controversy surrounding Kennedy Center

US District Judge Casey Cooper while hearing the case concluded that the Washington DC venue cannot be renamed without congressional approval.

The order states removal of Trump's name from the institution's title, its façade - as well as any other physical or digital signage - and official materials within 14 days.

In February 2025, Trump replaced several trustees on the center's board and appointed himself as a trustee. He also got himself voted in as the arts center's chairman.

In December of the same year, the board decided to rename the institution. And the next day the portico of the building saw Trump's name affixed on it.