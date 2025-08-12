/'Only one party involved': Trump-Putin meeting a 'listening exercise' for US president

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (August 12) said that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a "listening exercise" for the US president. This comes just two days ahead of their meeting in Alaska, where the two leaders will discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and peace proposals.

The meeting between Trump and Putin will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, the White House spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

When asked about why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to the Alaska Summit, Leavitt replied that the meeting came at Putin's request, relayed to Trump by special envoy Steve Witkoff after he visited Moscow.

"The goal of this meeting for the president is to walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war," Leavitt told reporters.

A reporter asked if Zelensky has given Trump any red lines ahead of talks with Putin. She replied, "The president has deep respect for all parties that are involved in this conflict and are trying to bring this conflict to an end."

Leavitt added, "I think this is a listening exercise for the president. Look, only one party that's involved in this war is going to be present. And so this is for the president to go and to get, again, a more firm and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end."

“Sitting face to face, rather than speaking over the telephone, will give this president the best indication of how to end this war and where this is headed,” she said.

On selecting Alaska as the meeting point, the White House spokesperson said, "The president is very honored and looks forward to hosting President Putin on American soil."

A reporter asked Leavitt about Trump's verbal slip-up yesterday during the briefing, when he mistakenly said that he plans to go to Russia, instead of Alaska.