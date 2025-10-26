/Trump-Putin bromance over? POTUS says won't 'waste time' meeting Russian President

US President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the chances of holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime soon, even as a top Kremlin envoy held quiet talks with US officials on ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Asia, Trump said he would only meet Putin if a breakthrough seemed likely. Labelling his recent equation with Putin "disappointing", Trump said he won't be "wasting my time" with a meeting that does not involve signing a deal.

Trump-Putin bromance over?

The US President told reporters, "I'm going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time". He added that "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing," Trump said. "I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russian negotiator in the US

Meanwhile, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev spent Friday and Saturday in talks with US officials, including Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to US media reports. Further meetings are expected on Sunday.

Dmitriev told CNN on Friday that a negotiated settlement was within reach, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he supported Trump’s proposal to base peace talks on the current frontlines. "I believe Russia and the US and Ukraine actually quite close to a diplomatic solution," Dmitriev said. "It's a big move by President Zelensky to already acknowledge that it's about battle lines. You know, his previous position was that Russia should leave completely so actually, I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out."

The talks come amid rising tensions over new US sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. On Wednesday, Washington imposed measures targeting oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil—sanctions Trump had reportedly delayed for months but approved after the Budapest summit plan collapsed.