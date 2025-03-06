The internet has been abuzz ever since US President Donald Trump assumed office on January 20. Since he has been clear on making America great again, amid signing executive orders, he has been certain on renaming a couple of places. Gulf of Mexico is one such location, which Trump calls 'Gulf of America.' So much so that the president has placed a map in the Oval Office.

Advertisment

Also read: Who is Roberto Ortiz? Trump hails him, vows to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

Recently, the White House posted a video of 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel, who was elevated to the position of a US Secret Service agent. In the backdrop of that video, the map that features 'Gulf of America' is visible. Now, this has gotten the internet rolling once again.

Take closer look at the 'Gulf of America'

Advertisment

President @realDonaldTrump gets teary eyed looking at the Gulf of America 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HtEah5W9hf — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 25, 2025

An Instagram user enquired, "Seriously, he believes that we have the Gulf of America?". The question may not be as bizarre as even Google is resorting to a smart way to calm the matter down. In the US, Google Maps refers to it just as Trump likes it, and in Mexico and for the rest of the world, it's the Gulf of Mexico.

Advertisment

Another user was worried about how long the map would be up, "Is that Gulf of America poster just staying up forever?". A funny one also surfaced where someone wrote, "Look at the huge golf America sign behind him."

Also read: Trump honours 13-year-old cancer survivor

Of course, the hero of the moment is DJ Daniel, who was invited to the Oval Office. On seeing President Trump, he said, "There's one more thing I got for you, a big hug."

Prior to being promoted, Daniel was an honorary law enforcement officer. During his address at the joint Congress session, Trump lauded Daniel's father for his efforts and also appreciated the young officer's grit and dedication.