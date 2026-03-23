/Trump pauses all military strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days

In a significant shift in the West Asia war , US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (March 23) a five-day postponement of all planned military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. The decision comes after what he described as "very good and productive" high-level discussions between the United States and Iran over the past 48 hours.

The pause is intended to provide a window for ongoing diplomatic talks aimed at reaching a "complete and total resolution" of hostilities in the region.

President Trump noted that the instruction to the Department of War is contingent upon the continued success of these detailed and constructive meetings, which are scheduled to persist throughout the week.

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“I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he added.