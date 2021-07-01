Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to face charges

Former US president Donald Trump's chief financial officer(CFO) Allen Weisselberg surrendered to New York authorities on Thursday over reported tax-related offences.

The Trump organization's CFO's surrender comes as Manhattan district attorney conducted large scale investigation into the company's business dealings.

Reports say the Trump Organization is also expected to be charged even as the former president had indicated he may fight the 2024 US elections.

The charges are set to brought by the district attorney Cyrus Vance who has been working with investigators from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump Organization in a statement said Vance was using Weisselberg "as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president."

However, Trump himself is not expected to be charged, according to reports even as the former president called the investigation a "witch hunt".

"The district attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other district attorney would ever think of bringing," the Trump Organization said.

"This is not justice. This is politics," it added.

The charges against Weisselberg reportedly includes whether he and other executives at the Trump Organisation avoided paying taxes on perks in rent-free apartments and leased cars.

Reports say Weisselberg is set to plead not guilty with the exact charges set to be announced.

(With inputs from Agencies)




