New York prosecutors give Donald Trump 24-hour deadline on legal action: Report

Prosecutors in New York have reportedly set a deadline of 24 hours for former US President Donald Trump to make any last arguments with respect to a case against his family business. A report by the Washington Post on Sunday claimed that criminal charges could be filed against Trump and this could be his last chance to respond.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance and New York attorney general Letitia James are considering filing criminal charges against Donald Trump’s company as an entity. The deadline makes the potential of charges more grave than anticipated.

It was reported on Friday that Vance could announce the criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its lead financial officer Allen Weisselberg in less than a week.

These charges would be the first to be put forward against Trump and his business dealings by Cyrus Vance.

According to The Guardian, an indictment against the Trump Organization could cause the company to go bankrupt by undermining its relationships with banks and other business partners. According to Vance’s office, they’re currently looking into “possible extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization.

These investigations are looking into tax and insurance fraud, along with claims of falsification of business records.

Even in the absence of any charges, Vance’s investigation could work as a roadblock in Trump’s hopes of becoming president again.

The former US president has been largely silent after being banned on Twitter on Facebook for his role in inciting the Capitol riots.

As part of the investigation, James is assessing whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some properties in a bid to get better terms on loans. In addition, James is investigating whether the value of these properties was lowered to obtain property tax breaks.