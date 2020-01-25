Trump launches Space force logo; Twitter points out striking similarities with Star Trek emblem

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the new logo of America's newest military branch, Space Force. However, the latest announcement did not go well on social media as people quickly started drawing similarities to a "Star Trek" insignia.

"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Trump wrote on Twitter as he revealed the new logo.

With a central symbol resembling an arrowhead, ringed by an orbiting object and set to a starry backdrop, It drew immediate mockery among social media users as many users pointed out the striking similarities and argued the design has been stolen from the famous science fiction franchise.

However, the spokesperson of the branch has denied the allegations and argued that the "Delta" emblem had been used by Air Force space organisations as early as 1961, before the first Star Trek show aired.

"The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the US Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organisation emblems dating back to 1961," the spokesperson said.

The logo bears an uncanny resemblance to the insignia of Starfleet, the peacekeeping and exploration force of the United Federation of Planets alliance, which is headquartered on Earth whose adversaries include Klingons and Romulans.

