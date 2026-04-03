/Trump: Israel will 'do what I tell them’ on Iran war, ‘will stop when I stop’

Donald Trump said Israel would act on his direction when it comes to ending the war with Iran, stressing US influence over the course of the conflict. “They’ll do what I tell them,” Trump told Time Magazine in an interview. “They’ve been a good team player. They’ll stop when I stop. They’ll stop unless they’re provoked, in which case, they’ll have no choice, but they’ll stop when I stop.” The statement appears to contrast with his earlier remarks to The Times of Israel, where he described ending the war as a ‘mutual’ decision with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Time Magazine interview, which details Trump’s decision to launch the war alongside Israel and his efforts to find an off-ramp amid growing domestic backlash, cites an Israeli official saying Netanyahu has limited room to act without Trump’s support. According to the report, Trump had earlier expressed anger over leaks about the planned Iran strikes. During a February 27 meeting, he initially suggested the operation was off, before reconvening a smaller group of trusted aides and proceeding with plans for strikes that began the same night.

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The report also describes Netanyahu’s push for a prolonged campaign. During a meeting in Washington, he told Trump, “We’ve come this far, Donald. We have to finish what we started,” warning that Tehran could use time to advance toward a nuclear weapon. Trump also tells Time that Iran has proven ‘very tough’ by resisting immense pressure to make concessions to end the war with an agreement.

“They’re able to withstand tremendous pain. So I respect them for that. The fact is, I think they’re better negotiators than they are fighters,” he said.