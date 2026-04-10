US President Donald Trump backtracked on one of the key provisions of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement after a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CBS News reported on April 9. US President Donald Trump agreed on a ceasefire which would apply to the entire West Asia region, including Lebanon. The mediator, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also agreed to this, and the White House also responded to reporters from CBS that Israel had agreed to the terms of the deal.

However, the US position changed following a phone call with Netanyahu. White House did not clarify its position publicly until it was asked about it. After the peace treaty was announced, Israel launched more than 100 strikes in Lebanon, killing at least 250 people. Vice President JD Vance called it a “legitimate misunderstanding”.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The US must choose, ceasefire or continued war via Israel.” Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "You cannot ask for a ceasefire and then accept terms and conditions, accept areas the ceasefire is applied to, and name Lebanon, exactly Lebanon in that, and then your ally just start a massacre."

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Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday accused Israel of "flouting" the US-Iran ceasefire and violating ‌international law with a massive round of airstrikes on Lebanon. Pakistan and the EU shared “concern over serious violations of the ceasefire”. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Sallam said on Thursday that his government will take the matter to the UN as Israel "blatantly violates the principles of international law."

US President Donald Trump said that the US is not scaling back its military presence in the region, and more troops are being mobilised towards the region as the aircraft carrier USS George Bush is closing in. The ceasefire seems increasingly fragile, and the US seems to be buying more time to reinforce itself for a possible ground invasion. Some sections of the IRGC remain sceptical of the ceasefire; instead, the fact that Iran agreed to negotiate with the US suggests a schism between the Iranian military and political leadership, which the US-Israel would likely exploit as the war progresses.