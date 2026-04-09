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Palestine linked hacker group Handala claims breach of ex-IDF chief's phone

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 20:21 IST
Palestine linked hacker group Handala claims breach of ex-IDF chief's phone

Former-IDF chief Herzi Halevi Photograph: (X| Handala)

Story highlights

Palestine-linked hacker group Handala claims to have breached 19,000 files from ex-IDF chief Herzi Halevi, including military maps, secret meetings, and personal footage.

Palestine-linked hacker group Handala has claimed hacking of the phone of the ex-IDF chief Herzi Halevi. They have claimed to breach 19,000 sensitive files, including visuals of secret meetings, strategic maps, and personal footage from Halevi's residence. The group claimed that his record is stained with “genocide.” This follows a threat shared by Handala on Wednesday, where they claimed that they were about to reveal information about Halevi.

“All your top-secret facilities, crisis rooms, maps, and even the tiniest details of your command centres have long been like an open book to us,” claimed the group.

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What did the leak contain?

The published materials include photos of Halevi in high-level security meetings, visiting air force bases, and working out, alongside personal photos of his family. There were also pictures of the ID cards of him and his wife along with. The leaked footage also featured meetings between him and his Jordanian counterparts, Maj Gen Yousef Huneiti, in Jordan. He presented him with a historical dagger of a soldier who was killed in the Six-Day War in 1967. Another photo reportedly showed a meeting in Qatar with former US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla.

What is the Handala group?

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Handala hacking group is an Iran and Palestine-linked hacker group identified by the US intelligence as a front of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). The group presents itself as an independent, pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, while the FBI classified it as a faketivist. The group takes its name from a 10-year-old Palestinian cartoon character, Handala, who characterises Palestinian resistance. The group is known for its psychological warfare and has previously targeted the former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a confidant of Netanyahu, Tzachi Braverman, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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