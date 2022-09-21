Trump in trouble: Writer E. Jean Carroll plans new lawsuit after accusing Trump of rape

A writer who said she was raped by Donald Trump more than 25 years ago intends to sue him again; the former president's attorney has termed the action "extraordinarily prejudiced."

E. Jean Carroll plans to sue Donald Trump under the Adult Survivors Act of New York state for abuse and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a letter from her attorney made public on Tuesday.

Regardless of when the alleged sexual misconduct allegedly took place, adult accusers now have a year to file civil lawsuits under a statute recently approved by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996.

Trump has denied raping Carroll and charged that she invented the allegation in order to promote her book.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, stated that her client intends to file a lawsuit against Trump on November 24, the day the state legislation goes into effect, and that the claims as well as Carroll's ongoing defamation action against Trump might be tried concurrently in February 2023.

After both parties had finished gathering evidence for trial, Trump's attorney Alina Habba wrote to Kaplan in response, stating that Trump had "adamantly" objected to combining the two cases and that it would be "extraordinarily detrimental" to add the additional allegations.

"To permit plaintiff to drastically alter the scope and subject matter of this case at such time would severely prejudice defendant's rights," Habba wrote. "Plaintiff's request must be disregarded in its entirety."

Numerous lawsuits and investigations are being conducted against Trump, including those into his attempts to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election and his unwillingness to turn over certain papers.

In August, during a deposition by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is pursuing a civil investigation into the business activities of his eponymous Trump Organization, Trump invoked his right under the Constitution against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Carroll's defamation complaint is still pending a ruling from the federal appeals court in Manhattan, which Trump and Carroll are currently awaiting.

After Trump, who was then in his third year in office, told a reporter that Carroll made up the rape accusation and that he did not know her and "she's not my type," Carroll filed a lawsuit in November 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

