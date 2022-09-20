US arrests over 2 million migrants along the Mexico border, breaking previous record

The Joe Biden administration on Monday released data that shows the number of migrant arrests along the US-Mexico border had crossed the two million mark in the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year that ends on September 30. This is the first time that such a threshold has been eclipsed.

Reportedly, in the month of August alone, the US Customs and Border Protection arrested over 200,000 migrants, taking the total to 2.3 million. Comparatively, the tally for last year stood at 1.7 million.

According to data, the record high is driven by unprecedented levels of migration from countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. In August, the illegal aliens from the aforementioned countries made up over a third of the total border apprehensions.

According to United Nations, seven million Venezuelans have fled their homeland with 25,000 arriving at the US border in August, followed by 19,000 Cubans and nearly 12,000 Nicaraguans.

Earlier, the numbers used to be dominated by migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. However, after the pandemic, the demography of migrants has completely changed.

Explaining the rationale behind the 175 percent increase in migration compared to the same period last year, Chris Magnus, commissioner, Customs and Border Protection said:

“Failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba are driving a new wave of migration across the Western Hemisphere, including the recent increase in encounters at the southwest US border.”

As the November midterm election draws closer, the Biden administration is facing flak from all quarters for its rather tame policy on dealing with illegal migrants.

The Republicans have grown restive over the reluctance of the Democrat regime in the White Huse and thus, they have taken matters into their own hands to make their voices heard.

For months, the Republican states are sending migrants via buses and airplanes to the stronghold states of Democrats.

As reported by WION, last week Florida's Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans to the small, upscale island of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas' Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington home.

