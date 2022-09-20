'Location is everything': Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Donald Trump took a jibe at United States President Joe Biden after he was seated in the 14th row during the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at the Windsor Castle on Monday. The former president took to social media to mock Biden for his seat and said “location is everything”.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.” he wrote on Truth Social.

“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” he added.

Trump did not receive an invitation for the service in London, but the British government has invited him for the memorial event which will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

Biden was in attendance with US First Lady Dr Jill Biden as they paid their respects to the Queen.

“Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all of the family. It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll never overcome it,” Biden said on Saturday. “So to all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you. You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years,” he added. “We all were. The world’s better for her.”

The funeral service saw around 500 foreign dignitaries attending the event and it included leaders from all major countries – From the king of Spain to the Presidents of France and New Zealand.