/Trump in danger? POTUS forced to board AF1 in THIS peculiar way after discovery of sniper nest

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Sunday a smaller set of stairs due to increased security measures at Palm Beach International Airport. The development unfolded after the Secret Service found a suspected sniper’s nest on Friday with a clear sight to the presidential aircraft's boarding and departure area, a White House official told Fox News.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News.

He stated that no individuals were present at the locations, and the FBI has taken charge of the investigation, deploying evidence-gathering teams and advanced tracking tools. "The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities," Patel added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The investigation is still underway

Officials confirmed that no explosives or ammunition were found, but the discovery of the structure triggered an immediate reassessment of airport security measures. The FBI reported that the wooden structure was located about 200 yards from the part of the airfield where Air Force One had recently been parked.

Due to ongoing construction, the presidential aircraft had been moved closer to a private aviation zone, increasing its potential visibility from the structure. Authorities have not made any arrests so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Previously, Trump has experienced several threats over the past two years. Last year alone, he survived two assassination attempts. The first sniper attack took place in July amid a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was neutralised by Secret Service agents.