President-elect Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to pause criminal proceedings in his New York hush money case, after a New York appeals court denied his bid to halt sentencing scheduled for Friday.

In a filing released on Wednesday, Trump's lawyers asked the nation's top court to immediately order a stay in the case, as he seeks an appeal to resolve questions of presidential immunity following an earlier Supreme Court ruling.

That appeal effort could reach the Supreme Court as well, his lawyers noted. They also urged the court to issue a temporary "administrative stay" while it considers the request for a broader pause, the filing said.

Trump, who won another term in the White House and is set to take office January 20, was convicted by a

New York jury on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has who denied any wrongdoing.

The hush money case made Trump the first US president, sitting or former, to be charged with a crime and also the first to be convicted.

Since the verdict, his lawyers have made two unsuccessful attempts to have the case tossed.

