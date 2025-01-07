US President-elect Donald Trump’s plea to postpone his sentencing in the hush money case was rejected by Judge Juan Merchan Monday (Jan 6), according to court documents. Trump’s attorneys are now expected to appeal the decision in a New York court. Trump’s legal team has already approached the New York appellate court to thwart Merchan’s two previous rulings that upheld his hush money conviction.

Last week, the judge rejected Trump’s request to cancel his conviction on the ground that he has been elected as the president and instead set his sentencing for Friday (Jan 10). However, the judge made clear he won’t give any jail time to the incoming commander-in-chief. On the other hand, Trump’s legal team wants the sentencing to be put on hold as the appeal plays out.

“The Court should vacate the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, and suspend all further deadlines in the case until President Trump’s immunity appeals are fully and finally resolved, which should result in a dismissal of this case, which should have never been brought in the first place,” Trump’s filing read.

Trump's legal team disputes Merchan’s “erroneous decision"

Trump’s attorneys added that Merchan’s “erroneous decisions” threaten the “institution of the Presidency and run squarely against established precedent disallowing any criminal process against a President-Elect.”

Responding to this, the Manhattan district attorney’s office urged Merchan to dismiss Trump’s request and instead proceed with the sentencing.

“Defendant will suffer no prejudice from the conclusion of criminal proceedings in the trial court given the Court’s intended sentence of an unconditional discharge and defendant’s decision to appear for sentencing virtually instead of in person—indeed, entry of judgment is necessary to allow the appeal defendant has repeatedly stated he will pursue,” wrote the prosecutors in their filing.

Trump was found guilty on 34 charges related to the falsification of business records associated with payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, in May last year. These payments were allegedly intended to reimburse a $130,000 hush money disbursement to adult film actress Stormy Daniels aimed at preventing her from disclosing an alleged affair prior to the 2016 election. Trump has denied the charges.

