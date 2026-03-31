/Donald Trump may ask Gulf Nations to fund Iran war, says Karoline Leavitt

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has backed the idea that US President Donald Trump might be “interested” in asking the Gulf Countries to cover the cost of the US-Israel war on Iran. Leavitt was addressing a press briefing on Monday, March 30, when she was asked whether Arab countries should pay for the war, and she suggested that President Donald Trump has similar ideas, while adding that talks with Iran were progressing well.

"I think it's something the President ​would be quite interested in calling them to do," Leavitt said. "It's an idea that I ⁠know that he has and something that I think you'll hear more from him on."

Gulf War model

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The proposal is built on the model of the Gulf War, when the US led a global coalition of 34 nations to “liberate” Kuwait from Iraq. The expense of the war was roughly $54 billion and was borne by the regional and global allies. The majority came from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in cash and “in-kind” support such as fuel and transportation. The United Arab Emirates also provides significant financial help, along with Japan and Germany. The US government reportedly had to pay zero cost of the war.

US-Iran war

The US government, however, went to war this time without any coordination with the allies, other than Israel. The war has already resulted in significant damage to US bases across the region as well as US embassies. According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the US has raised to $16.5bn by day 12. However, the exact cost estimation of the 31-day war is not reported. The White House is seeking another $200 bn from Congress to fund the war in Iran. US conservative commentator and a Trump loyalist, Sean Hannity, has said that any ceasefire deal should involve Iran paying the cost of the war. Iran, however, has floated the idea of reparations from the US in exchange for any possible truce.