/Gulf Nations urge Donald Trump to continue Iran offensive amid war concerns

Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are asking the US President Donald Trump to continue its offensive operation against Tehran until its military capability is completely reduced. According to them, the military capability of Iran has not been weakened enough by the month long US-led bombing. According to AP reports, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain have urged Trump in private conversations to continue the bombing of Iran until regime change or a significant change in Iran's behaviour. According to the US's traditional allies, this offers a historic opportunity to cripple the Clerical rule of Iran. The report suggests that these officials spoke in condition of anonymity.

While Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, is seeking to decrease Iran's ballistic missile capability, the clerical regime. It serves the interests of the Kingdom in the region. On the other hand, it remains wary of the attacks on its energy infrastructure. “Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, along with a picture of a damaged American aircraft at a Saudi air base. According to the reports The UAE is perhaps the most hawkish country that is pushing for a ground invasion; Kuwait and Bahrain also favour these options.

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Gulf countries are hesitant about the US's capability to defend the empire

Interestingly, Gulf Countries have, at the start of the US-Israel strike on Iran had complained about the lack of information and time for preparations. They also suggested that the US have overlooked the warnings of how a destabilisation in the region could lead to devastating consequences.

The US is in a situation where it has an off-ramp now, and many in the Trump administration are pushing for it. While Trump himself is sending out dubious messages, Iran's leadership and military capability are “decimated”, and it is willing to settle. At the same time, he is also threatening to attack the country if it does not agree on a deal. Trump is finding it hard to rally support domestically, as almost 3000 are dead and oil prices have reached around $115 per barrel.

None of the Gulf states wanted the war with Iran in the first place. Just days before it began, they were flying officials to Washington in a last-ditched attempt to prevent it. Something that was clearly ignored. After the bombing began, reports emerged that Qatar's stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles could last as little as 4 days. Yet, America refused to help restock them

“Saudi Arabia’s fighting back hard. Qatar is fighting back. UAE is fighting back. Kuwait’s fighting back. Bahrain’s fighting back,” said Trump on Sunday aboard Air Force One. Gulf countries are stuck in a situation where they want to confront the Clerical Government in Iran, but they are not confident about the US empire and its commitment to defending them.