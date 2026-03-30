/‘Nuclear winter’ warning: UN diplomat steps down, cites safety concerns

Mohamad Safa, a UN human rights diplomat, has resigned from his position, accusing the International Organisation of preparing to use nuclear weapons. He resigned from his diplomatic position on Friday, and in a series of posts, he warned about a looming nuclear catastrophe and threat to his own safety and well-being.

“I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late,” wrote Mohammad Safa in a social media post. Safa pointed out that the capital of Iran, Tehran, has a population of nearly 10 million people. “Imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or beyond, bombed with nuclear weapons.” He urged people to spread the word.

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Mohamad Safa received life threats

In his resignation letter, Mohamad Safa alleged that he and his family had received death threats, “the UN has abandoned me". He further accused a lobby by senior UN officials, which has financially penalised him, censored him and denied freedom of expression. “Yesterday, nearly ten million people protested ‘No Kings’ in the United States,” Safa continued. “The possibility of the use of nuclear weapons must be taken very seriously. It's dangerous. Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future. Only the people can stop it. History will remember us.”

Allegations of a misinformation campaign

Safa accused senior UN officials of orchestrating a misinformation campaign against Iran and its government to serve a certain political lobby. He further expressed dissatisfaction with the UN's inaction to condemn the US-Israel war on Iran. He drew a pattern of similarities in the inefficiencies of the UN in the Gaza Strip and Israel's war to occupy Lebanon.

“This lobby was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to world peace. This was a lie and is the same tactic used to commit genocide in Gaza and the same tactic is being used now to ethnic cleansing and the occupation of Lebanon,” wrote Safa.