/Trump claims Iran cleared 20 ships as a 'sign of respect'; Pakistan says vessels are theirs

US President Donald Trump on Sunday night aboard Air Force One said that, the Iran has allowed almost 20 cargo ships of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, starting on Monday, March 30. He called this a “tribute” and a “sign of respect” to the US. He also implied that Tehran's decision was a sign that the negotiations are underway and the war was coming to an end. However, it was not clear where these 20 ships were headed. China and India are the major buyers of Iranian oil. The ship could also belong to the Gulf nations.

“As you know, they agreed to send eight boats two days ago, and they added another two. So, that’s 10 boats. So, today they gave us as a tribute…I don’t know, I can’t describe it exactly…I think out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil, big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait. That’s taking place starting tomorrow morning over the next couple of days. I would only say that we are doing extremely well in negotiations,” said Trump to the reporters aboard Air Force One.

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Do the 20 ships belong to Pakistan?

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Isaq Dar confirmed that Iran has approved 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the agreement, two ships will be allowed to cross the Strait every day. “This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction”, wrote Dar in a social media post.

While Iranian authorities have not confirmed the passing of the vessels or any possible "sign of respect" for the US, they have indicated that non-hostile vessels can pass through. Pakistan has claimed Iran has allowed two-pakistani flagged vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since February 28. In an interview with the Financial Time Trump said that Tehran has allowed 10-Pakistani flagged vehicle to pass through. “They gave us 10. Now they’re giving 20, and the 20 have already started, and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait,” US President Donald Trump claimed that this shows Iran's willingness to negotiate.