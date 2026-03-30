/US-Iran war day 30: Kharg Island showdown, regional escalation and global market shock

US-Israel targeted the Iranian leadership in a decapitation strike on February 28, killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and much of his family. IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, and Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh were also confirmed dead. In response, Iran started to attack military infrastructure and the US bases in the Gulf countries. At least three tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, including one of Oman that was set ablaze. The Hormuz was functionally closed on March 2 as traffic was down by 90 per cent. The US sunk IRIS Dena on the same day.

The first Iranian drone strikes at energy infrastructure were reported at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar, leading to a temporary halt in LNG production. On March 7, Israel first targeted fuel storage depots in Tehran and Karaj. Iran retaliated with material damage to the desalination plant in Bahrain on March 8, on the same day Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. The US attacked the military infrastructure in Iran's Kharg Island on March 13. Then, Iranian senior figure Ali Larijani was killed on March 17. On March 18, Israel launched a massive air strike on the South Pars gas field, the world's largest natural gas field. Then Iran retaliated with an attack on the Ras Laffan LNG facilities. Then attack and counterattack continued targetting energy, water and military infrastructure. Trump announced a five-day truce and delivered a 15-point peace plan, as the US continued its military buildup. This led the Houthis to join the war. A tactical halt is there till April 6, which Iran declined. On the other hand, Isarel have captured at least 8 km from the border according to Lebanese Defence Minister Michel Menassa on March 28. According Israeli Defence Minister, it wants to occupy till the Litani River, 15 km from the border.

Now the possible escalation ladder- an assault at Kharg, Houthi flanking the US and an attack at another chokepoint, Bab-el-Mandab. The US captures Kharg and fights to hold on with attacks from Iran.