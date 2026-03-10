/Trump gifts cabinet member Florsheim shoes worth $145, staffer ditches Louis Vuitton for this 'incredible' pair

Donald Trump’s second term began with a focus on slashing the country's expenses; now, it is now stopping and waging wars. Emphasising only the cost-cutting aspect, the US president has recently gifted his cabinet a pair of Florsheim shoes. It’s a budget brand that was established in Wisconsin in 1892. The brand sells shoes for as low as $49, but the pair Mr President chose was priced at $145. This could also be viewed as a step away from luxury and a move towards normalising budget choices, or could just mean that tight budgeting has reached the White House.

When Tesla chief Elon Musk was part of the American administration, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was keenly looking at where the country was spending. Ever since January 2025, Trump was clear of slashing state spending. And with that he set up DOGE, which was headed by Musk. Both were determined to cut costs and federal jobs were reduced drastically. So much so that their work was scrutinised, and the consequence of which is expected to linger for years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

And now, it looks like luxury gifting was a thing of the past; cabinet members are sporting Forsheim shoes, which were once worn by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have all been gifted a pair of Florsheim shoes.

As per news outlet The Times, the president also keeps a tab on who is using the shoes at work, which he calls the “incredible” pair. “All the boys have them,” a female White House official said. While another quipped, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them."

A cabinet member reportedly was heard complaining about ditching his Louis Vuittons for Florsheim. It is said that Trump's fondness for the brand grew in 2025 and the inexpensive footwear has now been introduced to the Oval Office.