As Donald Trump assumed office in his second term, immigration and cost-cutting have been of prime importance to him. Saving the country from wasteful expenditure is his administration’s goal. A concentrated department called DOGE to curb the spending was helmed by Elon Musk, who later resigned, stating it was a time-bound portfolio. And now, a word on the potential executive order by the president that requires banks to collect additional documents from customers. The list of documents would include a passport and official paperwork to prove their citizenship.



While the already existing ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) only requires them to provide details mentioned on a person’s driver’s licence: name, birthday and address. This is viewed as the White House’s crackdown on illegal 'aliens'; this is what the Trump administration calls immigrants.

“Any reporting about potential policymaking that has not been officially announced by the White House is baseless speculation," White House spokesperson Kush Desai was quoted in news outlet The Washington Post.

Trump's stance on immigrants:

Trump has had a clear stance on immigrants, which has led to many detentions and deportations ever since he assumed office for his second term. And the recent Minnesota shooting has highlighted the plight of immigrants in the US. The tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now under the scanner after the January 7 incident. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mentioned arresting criminals from Minnesota.