/US plans attack on Iran? ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ spikes reveals major activity

There is simmering tension between the US and Iran as the nations are yet to reach a nuclear deal after the second round of talks mediated by Oman in Geneva. Amid this, an age-old pizza theory has resurfaced; according to open sources on the internet, pizza outlets around the Pentagon are being tracked. Now, along with a lot of classified files, the administrative building of the US Department of Defense (DoD) has come under the scanner for a certain theory.

The ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ – this is believed to indicate that a conflict or a major activity is either underway or about to happen. As the countries are yet to reach the final stage of the deal, Trump has already ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to be moved to the Middle East, where the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed.

The lingering deal

The deal has a huge role to play; Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Conference on Disarmament that “a new window of opportunity has opened”. But Donald Trump remained adamant about his terms on “zero uranium enrichment”. A war of words on social media continued, as the US president and the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, went all out on X. This came after Trump ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to be moved to the Middle East, where the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

According to the theory, when pizza orders around the Pentagon show a massive surge, it indicates a likely military action. This phenomenon suggests when officers do not have the bandwidth to leave their posts or desks, and it is believed they resort to fast food.