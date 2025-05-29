Ever since US President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term, Elon Musk has always been in the frame. The two were almost inseparable, and now there's a twist in the tale as Musk announces his time in DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) comes to an end.

In his X post, he makes it a point to mention it was as scheduled. Is it as portrayed or just like Musk masked signs of Starship's failure with a better-phrased statement: 'lot of good data to review'.

As ambiguous as it seems at the face of it, Musk wrote with clarity, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

With DOGE, the duo planned to curb wasteful spending in the country and to accomplish that they were on a job-slashing spree, be it NASA or US Postal Services. No department was spared, so, much so that they asked for accountability in a manner which came as a huge surprise to senior officials. 'What did you do last week?' federal workers received a mail asking them to justify their job and role in the organisation. One would think of it as tyranny, while many would look at it as a school monitor on a rampage. Either or both are very justifiable, as the reasoning is only fitting in the scenario.

Is America happy with this move? Does it mean many jobs are safe? Well, only time will tell.

At a time when Denmark is increasing its retirement age to 70 by 2040, the US is putting job security at a very wobbly stage. Will Musk retract his X post? Will the decision be reversed? Only questions, and many of them.