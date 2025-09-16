US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social post on Sunday, seemed desperate to bring 'Foreign Companies' who are ‘building complex products, machines and various other “things"’. This comes only two days after more than 300 South Korean employees returned back after their shocking arrest at a Hyundai/LG battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia.

Trump said that he needed them to come into the US with massive investments and insisted that they “train our people how to make these very unique and complex products".

"If we didn’t do this, all of that massive Investment will never come in the first place — Chips, Semiconductors, Computers, Ships, Trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore" read the post

A distraught 79-year-old Trump realised the blunder, “We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them”

South Korean President warns of ‘discouraging investment’

The South Korean authorities have alleged abuses during the raid and have said they will “thoroughly investigate any potential human rights violations or other issues”. According to reports, the ignorant ICE agents used racial slurs, “Rocket Man”, thinking them to be North Korean. According to reports from South Korean media Yonhap, when the detainees asked the agents what they had done wrong, the agents responded that they didn't know. During the day-long raid, they were chained up with metal chains at the waist and hand for nine hours while the raid was going on in the $4.3 billion factory jointly owned by the South Korean companies LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group. During the detention, they were not provided any basic supplies for days and had mouldy beds, inedible food, and no blankets. There were no windows or clocks, and it was very cold.

It took nearly four days for all of them to be processed. Detainees also said that they were forced to sign a voluntary departure form, which termed them illegal aliens, by officials from the Korean consulate. They were threatened that if they don't sign, they will be rotting in the centre for years.

South Korean President said, “The situation is extremely bewildering.” They have sent workers to help set up the EV battery plant.