/Donald Trump presses $15 billion defamation lawsuit on New York Times days after Epstein-link article

Donald Trump has filed a defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times. This comes days after an article on his Epstein links was published.
US President Donald Trump has lodged a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times. He claims the news outlet has been lying about him and spreading falsehoods. In his social media post, Trump referred to himself as NYT’s ‘Favourite President’, mocking them for writing about him, his business, and his America First Movement, MAGA. Apart from this, the president has been a big name in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This also came days after an article on Epstein had a mention of a suggestive birthday card and drawing presented to him, which was signed by Donald Trump. Though the US president has vehemently denied any involvement and said it wasn’t his signature.
“I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely “smearing” me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts,” he added.