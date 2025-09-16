/Donald Trump presses $15 billion defamation lawsuit on New York Times days after Epstein-link article

US President Donald Trump has lodged a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times. He claims the news outlet has been lying about him and spreading falsehoods. In his social media post, Trump referred to himself as NYT’s ‘Favourite President’, mocking them for writing about him, his business, and his America First Movement, MAGA. Apart from this, the president has been a big name in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This also came days after an article on Epstein had a mention of a suggestive birthday card and drawing presented to him, which was signed by Donald Trump. Though the US president has vehemently denied any involvement and said it wasn’t his signature.