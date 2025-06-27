/Trump: Don’t think Iran will ‘go back to nuclear’ soon, will bomb again if they do

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would bomb Iran again ‘without question’ if it continues enriching uranium. Trump said he would “absolutely” bomb Iran again if intelligence indicated the country was still able to enrich uranium to nuclear-weapons grade. Trump was addressing a press conference in the White House when he was asked whether he would consider fresh air strikes if last week’s sorties were not successful in ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He replied, “Sure. Without question. Absolutely.”

Responding to a question on the effectiveness of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “Iran’s nuclear sites were obliterated... We had some fake news for a little while—the same people that covered the Hunter Biden laptop was from Russia... I don’t believe that they’re going to go back into nuclear anytime soon.”

Asked whether he believes Iran has given up its nuclear ambitions after last week’s US strikes, Trump told reporters, “Time will tell.”

“But I don’t believe that they’re going to go back into nuclear anytime soon. They spent over a trillion dollars on nuclear, and they never got it together,” he added.

Trump expects Iran to open itself to international inspection

Trump also said that he “expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn’t restart its nuclear programme.”

The president said that he would want the International Atomic Energy Agency or some other trusted entity to have full rights to conduct inspections in Iran.

Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran hasn’t moved any material from the site since it was struck by the US. He has also claimed that Iran wasn’t able to move any material beforehand, though European intelligence agencies dispute the assessment.

Trump also insisted that Iran wants to return to negotiations on its nuclear programme and said, “So Iran wants to meet. As you know, their sites were obliterated, their very evil nuclear sites.”

‘IAEA head’s insistence to visit Iran sites is meaningless, malign’

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran may reject any request by the head of the UN nuclear watchdog for visits to Iranian nuclear sites. He said the IAEA chief’s request to visit bombed nuclear sites suggests ‘malign intent’.

‘Good-faith talks’ with Iran needed, says Speaker Johnson

After classified briefings with top White House officials on the recent strikes in Iran, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters at the Capitol Friday morning it was clear “a major setback” had been struck to Iran’s nuclear programme and called for direct diplomacy to follow.

“We now need Iran to engage with us in direct, good-faith talks, negotiations,” said Johnson.

“They need to sit down at the table with us and ensure that peace is truly lasting.”

The briefings, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left some unconvinced that the operation had achieved its goals.