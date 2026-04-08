/Trump demands apology from CNN over Iran ‘victory’ report, calls coverage false

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on CNN, accusing the broadcaster of spreading a “false and dangerous” report about Iran’s alleged declaration of victory, even as delicate ceasefire efforts continue to unfold. The dispute erupted after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, just ahead of a deadline he had set for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route that carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments.

Trump accuses CNN of spreading misinformation

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump accused CNN of deliberately amplifying a fabricated statement purportedly from senior Iranian officials. “No one can believe that Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian Government. It didn’t,” Trump said.

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He further alleged that the report originated from what he described as a fraudulent news source based in Nigeria, and claimed CNN had irresponsibly elevated it into a headline during a sensitive geopolitical moment.

“It was totally made up and posted, as a headline, for purpose of, perhaps, inflaming a very delicate situation,” he added. Trump also called for an immediate retraction and apology, stating that authorities were examining whether any criminal wrongdoing was involved in the dissemination of the report.

Contested report on Iran’s ‘victory’

The controversy centres on a CNN report that cited a statement attributed to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, claiming that Tehran had achieved a decisive outcome.

According to the report, the statement said the “enemy” had suffered a “historic and crushing defeat” in what it described as an unlawful war against the Iranian nation.

A White House-affiliated account amplified the issue by sharing a screenshot of the CNN headline, which read that Iran claimed victory and forced the United States to accept a ten-point plan.

CNN defends its reporting

CNN has rejected Trump’s accusations, maintaining that its reporting was based on credible and verified sources. A network spokesperson said the statement had been obtained directly from Iranian officials and was also carried by multiple Iranian state media outlets.

Senior international correspondent Matthew Chance reinforced that position during an appearance with Anderson Cooper, saying the document had been independently confirmed.

“When President Trump posted on Truth Social that he objected to that report, he said it was fake. I followed up with the Iranian foreign ministry,” Chance said, noting that officials provided the same document again upon request.

“And so I think we’re pretty confident, very confident that this document is authentic,” he added, according to Deadline.

Tensions persist amid ceasefire diplomacy

The media clash comes at a critical juncture, with diplomatic efforts ongoing to stabilise relations following heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.