/Trump delays strikes on Iran's energy sites for 10 days amid 'ongoing talks'

US President Donald Trump has postponed his deadline for potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure until April 6, saying the delay came at Tehran’s request and emphasising that negotiations are progressing positively. Earlier, Trump had dismissed suggestions that he was eager to secure a deal to end the Middle East conflict, even as Iran responded cautiously to a US-backed peace proposal.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Initially, Trump had issued a 48-hour ultimatum last Saturday, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers or face destruction of its power facilities. Since then, the deadline has been extended twice. "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 pm, Eastern Time," he posted. US envoy Steve Witkoff told a cabinet meeting that there were “strong signs” Iran might be willing to negotiate.

He also revealed for the first time that Washington had sent a 15-point proposal to Tehran through Pakistani intermediaries. "We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said. Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had formally responded to the US proposal via intermediaries and is now awaiting Washington’s reply.

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According to the report, Iran’s response demands an end to US and Israeli strikes on its territory and on allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah. It also calls for war reparations and recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, conditions that significantly exceed what the US has proposed.

Military and political tensions rise

During a televised White House meeting, Trump alternated between issuing strong warnings and suggesting Iran was close to conceding. "They want to make a deal. The reason they want to make a deal is they have been just beat to shit," he said. He also suggested the US could take control of Iran’s oil resources, drawing comparisons to past US actions in Venezuela following efforts to remove Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid warned that the ongoing conflict is severely straining Israel’s military capacity. "The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond. The government is leaving the army wounded out on the battlefield," Lapid said. He further criticized the government’s handling of the war.

"The government is sending the army into a multi-front war without a strategy, without the necessary means, and with far too few soldiers," Lapid said. Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin also highlighted the need for additional troops, particularly along the Lebanese front. "On the Lebanese front, the forward defensive zone that we are creating requires additional IDF forces... For that, more combat soldiers are needed in the IDF."